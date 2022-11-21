IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after buying an additional 72,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $413.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.26.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

