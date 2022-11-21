King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 6,399 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 394.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

