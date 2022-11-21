AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

