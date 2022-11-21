AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,792 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1,466.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $161.71 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.