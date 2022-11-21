AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71,438 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

LOW stock opened at $209.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average of $192.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.