Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

