Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

TGT stock opened at $162.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

