Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to Outperform by Moffett Nathanson

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.
DIS opened at $91.80 on Monday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
