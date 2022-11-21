Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to Outperform by Moffett Nathanson

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

DIS opened at $91.80 on Monday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 111,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 744,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

