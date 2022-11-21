Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $231.43 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

