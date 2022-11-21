Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 18,201 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VHT stock opened at $245.84 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.64 and a 200 day moving average of $236.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

