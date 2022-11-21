Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $67.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

