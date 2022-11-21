King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.55 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of ITT worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ITT by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

