King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 4,780 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $233,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $73.57 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

