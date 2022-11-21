WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,036 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson stock opened at $369.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.89.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
