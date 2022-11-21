Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.