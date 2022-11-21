QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

