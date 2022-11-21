Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,856 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 61.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

