Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

