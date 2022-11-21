WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 152,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.