Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 71,391 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,391 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74.

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

