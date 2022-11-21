Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

NYSE ETN opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.90.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.