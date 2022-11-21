Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,467,000 after buying an additional 1,494,211 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

