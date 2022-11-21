Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.