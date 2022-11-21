Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 225,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

