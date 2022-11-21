3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in 3M by 494.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $126.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $182.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

