Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 82,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

