Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $223.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

