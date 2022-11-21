Trexquant Investment LP Sells 67,495 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,065.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,069,000 after buying an additional 1,396,724 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.84 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $392.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.