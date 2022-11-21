Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 856 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $131.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

