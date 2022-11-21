O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

