King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.47 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.69.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.87 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

