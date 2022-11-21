Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

