Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 853 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SO opened at $65.57 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.