Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $140.20 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

