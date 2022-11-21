Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.43.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $247.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.