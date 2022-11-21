AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,851 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $188.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

