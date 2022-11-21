AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.3 %

WM stock opened at $161.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

