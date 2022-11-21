AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $161.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.