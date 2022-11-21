AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 378.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,672 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

