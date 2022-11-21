AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 485.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,218 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 87.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

