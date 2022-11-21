Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Enerflex Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.51 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.88.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In related news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.88.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

