AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 370,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NMRK opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

