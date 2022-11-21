AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 146,318 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,894 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,318 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 120.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,904 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 456,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,019,007 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 225,376 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.75 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,857 shares of company stock worth $408,454. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

