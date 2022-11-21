AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 19,592 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

