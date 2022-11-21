Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after buying an additional 329,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $327.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.