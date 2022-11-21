Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,450 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.53 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.31.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.