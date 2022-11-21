Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 31,357 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,357 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.18% of Independence Realty Trust worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,308,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after buying an additional 90,307 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRT opened at $17.67 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

