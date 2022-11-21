Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,582 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

