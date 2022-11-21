Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 51,589 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 458,308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.94 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

