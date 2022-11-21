Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 176,896 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

CALF opened at $38.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

